Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Mercedes recalls nearly 324K vehicles due to engine stalling

The company logo adorms a sign outside a Mercedes Benz dealership Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in...
The company logo adorms a sign outside a Mercedes Benz dealership Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Loveland, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Mercedes is recalling nearly 324,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines can stall while they’re being driven.

The recall covers a range of models from the 2012 to 2020 model years including the ML550, ML350, AMG ML63, ML250, ML400, GLE450, GLE300, GLE350, GLE550, GLE400, AMG GLE43, and AMG GLE63.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday that water can accumulate in the spare tire wheel well and damage the fuel pump control unit. That can make the engines stall.

Dealers will check for water intrusion, install a drain plug and replace the fuel pump if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 21.

Mercedes says in documents that it’s aware of 773 U.S. warranty claims, field reports, and service reports due to the problem. The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the defect.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Ybarra
Family asking for help after mother of three dies in car wreck
A 14-year-old girl from Midland involved in a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day died at a...
Midland 14-year-old involved in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital
A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Crosby County.
Pedestrian killed in Crosby County crash early Tuesday morning
Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be...
Wanted man from Grayson County believed to be in Lubbock
Lubbock doctor gives perspective on Hamlin
Lubbock doctor’s perspective on Hamlin injury

Latest News

FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
$940M Mega Millions prize just latest of massive jackpots
FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Tuesday, Dec....
US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks
In Sonoma County, California, authorities said a young child was killed by a tree that fell on...
Falling tree kills young child
Britain's Prince Harry, left, shares a moment with his best man, Prince William the Duke of...
Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida