Northbound traffic on University diverted
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD units surrounding a vehicle in the middle of the street.
According to PD, the officers were conducting a routine traffic stop.
No further information is available at this time. Motorists should find alternate routes to their destination.
