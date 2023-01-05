Local Listings
Northbound traffic on University diverted

Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD...
Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD units surrounding a vehicle in the middle of the street.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD units surrounding a vehicle in the middle of the street.

According to PD, the officers were conducting a routine traffic stop.

No further information is available at this time. Motorists should find alternate routes to their destination.

