‘Nothing for them without them:’ City of Lubbock creating new youth coalition to combat substance use in young people

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s HEARD Coalition is looking for teens and young adults to join the fight against substance use among our youth. The coalition is a group of community members created by the Health Department to discuss issues facing our youth. When it comes to things like drinking and vaping, City leaders say they’re more common than people would think. HEARD is expanding by creating the new Youth Coalition in order to hear directly from the young people who are facing those challenges every day.

“I think that all around the country, in general, if we had the voices, if we truly just listened to the young people, we could really understand a lot more. And then they know that we’re listening, which makes them want to be a little bit louder,” Genesis StClair, community coalition partnership coordinator for the HEARD coalition, said.

HEARD is now accepting applications from students eager to encourage their peers to live a substance-free life. Applicants must be high school age to 20 years old and be able to meet in Lubbock once a month.

StClair says the coalition would be comprised of young people from all over the Lubbock area. She says young people know the needs and issues facing their peers and are the most capable of enacting change. HEARD provided this list entailing what the young adults would be responsible for if on the Youth Coalition:

· Youth Advocacy

· Positive youth-adult relationships

· Skill building for youth

· Opportunities for youth

· Recruitment of peers to take part in the coalition

· Youth have voices and help plan coalition activities

· Diverse representation (Different experiences and Different zip codes)

· Community projects that are beneficial to the community and also help identify needs that the youth face

· Fun activities that encourage a safe and substance-use-free environment

Young adults can apply using this Google Application Youth Coalition Application - Google Forms, or by printing it out and submitting them by email, or mail to 806 18th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79401. If you have any questions, contact: Genesis StClair at gstclair@mylubbock.us or 806-775-3888.

