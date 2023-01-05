Quiet, warm today and tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are expecting quiet and mild weather in the coming days.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s. After a mostly sunny day, we are expecting mostly cloudy skies tonight keeping us on the warmer side of low temperatures. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph throughout the night.

Forecast Lows Tonight (KCBD)

Tomorrow will be very warm with high temperatures in the 70s! It will be partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Southwest winds will continue through tomorrow, on the breezier side with wind speeds around 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow's Forecast Highs (KCBD)

There is a cold front coming through late Friday, forcing overnight temperatures to drop into the lower 30s. The front will also change our wind directions. We will have northwest around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Things cool down on Saturday with high temperatures only in the upper 50s. We expect mostly sunny skies. North winds will turn northeast in the afternoon with speeds around 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night will be the coldest night of the week with mostly clear skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Light East winds will turn southwest throughout the night with speeds around 5 to 10 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

