SPCAA hosting final health insurance open enrollment event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is here to enroll the community in affordable, comprehensive, health insurance plans through the Marketplace (more commonly known as HealthCare.Gov).

Thefreeenrollment event will take place at the Maggie Trejo Center on January 6thfrom 1pm-5pm. Onsite at the event will be the SPCAA Navigator team. The Navigators are a group of federally certified and trained individuals who are experts on all things related to health insurance. The SPCAA Navigators are not insurance sales agents, and do not earn commission on any enrollments. Instead, they provide 100% unbiased expertise for anyone seeking health coverage.

Being enrolled in health insurance can save costs on things like emergency room visits and prescription drugs. Plans on the Marketplace are comprehensive and affordable. In fact, 4 out of 5 individuals can find a plan for $10/month or less! The deadline to enroll in a plan is January 15th.

Free appointments can be scheduled with a local Navigator by calling the toll-free number (833) 314-237.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.