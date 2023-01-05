Thursday morning top stories: Tumbleweeds invade City of Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees to vote on condemning racism

The Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees will vote on a resolution condemning racism today

Parents say the district has done nothing to address allegations of racism that surfaced last April

Wolfforth residents trying to clear out tumbleweeds

The weeds are blocking driveways and alleys causing a delay in trash pickup

The city says it is working to remove the weeds

House fails to elect speaker for a second day

A small group of Republicans joined Democrats in voting against Kevin McCarthy

The House will reconvene today at noon

