Amigos to host health fair with free screenings and info

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Amigos grocery stores across the region will host a health fair for guests on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As 2023 begins, Amigos wants to help its guests get off on the right foot to start the new year. The health fair will offer free screenings which include total cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. There will also be some specially geared food demonstrations and samples.

On top of that, each location will host different community partners to provide information about the health services they provide the community. In addition to other partners, the stores in Amarillo and Hereford will host Panhandle Breast Health, who will be taking applications for no-cost mammograms. The Plainview Amigos location will host a blood drive.

The following locations will be holding a Health Fair:

  • Amigos – Lubbock – 112 N. University
  • Amigos – Plainview – 2403 N. Columbia Ave.
  • Amigos – Hereford – 250 N. 25 Mile Ave.
  • Amigos – Amarillo – 3300 I-40 East

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by The United Family.

