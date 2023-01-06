Boil water notice for Post, Texas rescinded

POST, Texas (KCBD) - The boil water notice implemented for Post, Texas on January 3 has been rescinded, stating the water line has been repaired and laboratory tests required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality indicate the water no longer requires boiling.

If residents have questions concerning the notice, they are encouraged to contact City Manager Rhett Parker or Water Superintendent Bryan Looney at 806-495-2811.

