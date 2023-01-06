Elevated wildfire danger today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Increased temperatures and gusty winds combine today to the elevate fire weather risk across the area, especially in our western counties.

Very warm this afternoon - for the time of year - with highs about 20 degrees above average. Mostly sunny with a gusty breeze this afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Starting this morning, temperatures today remain well above average, even up to 20 degrees warmer, thanks to winds ranging from the southwest to west. Speeds will pick up significantly as the day continues. Those westerly winds, sustained at 15 to 20 mph, likely will gust up to about 35 mph, and will help to dry us out and increase those fire weather conditions. Highs today soar to the low-to-mid 70s, up to 74° in Lubbock. Some scattered cloud cover in the morning hours, dissipating into the afternoon.

Overnight, a cold front moves through the area dropping overnight temperatures to the mid 30s and tomorrows highs to the upper 50s! Unfortunately for our dry conditions, there isn’t any rain expected with this front.

By Sunday, temps stay cooler than today, though warm up progressively as we end the weekend and start the work week. Sunday’s highs land in the low 60s, Monday’s in the mid 60s, and Tuesdays in the upper 60s.

