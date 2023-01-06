Friday morning top stories: UT fires head coach Chris Beard
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees vote to condemn racism
- Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Board of Trustees passed a resolution condemning racism
- The district also outlines steps it has taken to address racism after a racist post involving middle school students last April
- Read the full resolution here: Lubbock-Cooper, Slaton ISD pass resolutions condemning racism, promising to stand against discrimination
Wilson ISD employee on paid leave
- A Wilson employee is being investigating after being accused of an inappropriate interaction with a student
- So far, no charges have been filed and the employee is on paid administrative leave
- Read more here: Wilson ISD employee on leave amid allegations of inappropriate interaction with students
UT fires head coach Chris Beard
- The university suspended him last month after his fiancé accused him of domestic violence
- Texas said Beard’s behavior made him unfit to serve as head coach
- Details here: Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.