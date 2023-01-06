Friday morning top stories: UT fires head coach Chris Beard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees vote to condemn racism

Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Board of Trustees passed a resolution condemning racism

The district also outlines steps it has taken to address racism after a racist post involving middle school students last April

Read the full resolution here: Lubbock-Cooper, Slaton ISD pass resolutions condemning racism, promising to stand against discrimination

Wilson ISD employee on paid leave

A Wilson employee is being investigating after being accused of an inappropriate interaction with a student

So far, no charges have been filed and the employee is on paid administrative leave

Read more here: Wilson ISD employee on leave amid allegations of inappropriate interaction with students

UT fires head coach Chris Beard

The university suspended him last month after his fiancé accused him of domestic violence

Texas said Beard’s behavior made him unfit to serve as head coach

Details here: Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge

