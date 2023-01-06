Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rolo

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rolo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

He is still a puppy at heart and has lots of energy. He would be a great running or hiking buddy. Rolo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Noah.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
A Wilson ISD employee is on paid administrative amid allegations of inappropriate incidents...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD employee on leave amid allegations of inappropriate interaction with students
Lubbock doctor gives perspective on Hamlin
Lubbock doctor’s perspective on Hamlin injury
Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD...
Northbound traffic on University diverted
An Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler, who police believe is in grave or...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager

Latest News

Meet Noah! He is a 1 1/2 year old pit/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Noah
Meet Noah! He is a 1 1/2 year old pit/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Noah
Meet Sally! She is a 1 1/2 year old Shar Pei hound mix who loves to cuddle and is good with...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally
Meet Sally! She is a 1 1/2 year old Shar Pei hound mix who loves to cuddle and is good with...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Sally