Local art organizations hosting ‘Show and Sell Your Art’ free workshop

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation (LCAF), Lubbock Arts Alliance and Grey Edges Studio and Gallery are proud to present “Show and Sell Your Art”, a free workshop which will help artists:

  • Identify venues to sell art, including festivals, special events, and galleries
  • Prepare an artist statement, artist bio, cv, and photographs of artwork
  • Decipher different call for entry/prospectus and navigate the jury process
  • Prepare originals and prints for sale
  • Decide basic business and marketing assets needed to be successful
  • Understand the importance of building relationships with customers

The workshop will be held Saturday January 21 at Grey Edges Gallery located at 1614 Mac Davis Lane from 1:00-4:00pm. The workshop will be presented by Elizabeth Grigsby, CFRE, CFEE - the Executive Director of the Lubbock Arts Alliance.

Grigsby has been the Executive Director of the Lubbock Arts Alliance for 20 years.

During her tenure, the organization has had a six-fold increase in its budget and its marquee project, the annual Lubbock Arts Festival, has received a “Grand Pinnacle” award from the International Festivals & Events Association and two consecutive “Best in Texas” awards from the Texas Festivals and Events Association. The Arts Alliance has obtained the Cultural District Designation for Lubbock–1 of 52 cities in the State of Texas – resulting in over $1 million in grant funding for local non-profit arts organizations. The Arts Alliance has also received numerous direct grant awards from the National Endowment for the Arts and Texas Women for the Arts. In 2018, the Arts Alliance and Grigsby received the “Catalyst Award” from Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA). In 2021, she was honored by the YWCA as a “Woman of Excellence” in the art and culture category.

For more information on the workshop please reach out to stacy@lubbockculturalarts.org. To register, please visit lubbockculturalarts.org’s website and selected the “Workshop” tab. https://lubbockculturalarts.org/workshops/

