Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Mike Pritchard’s Friends Fest: ‘It’s All About The Music’

Mike Pritchard
Mike Pritchard(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A music festival commemorating prominent local musician Mike Pritchard will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Texas Cafe’ and Bar (The Spoon).

This inaugural event is described as an effort to, “promote and support local music programs in the West Texas area.”

In a release provided by the organizers of the festival, this inaugural event intends to honor the memory and impact of Pritchard’s work in the local music scene.

“Mike’s music touched so many over the years and we want to continue that legacy by helping to provide instruments and equipment to local music programs. All monies raised will stay right here in the Lubbock area to further promote his love of all things music. After all “It’s All About The Music”.

A $10 cover charge at the door will get you access to an amazing line up of local artists, all coming together to honor Mike. There will be commemorative t-shirts for sale along with a silent auction.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Mike Pritchard's Friends Fest

Most Read

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
Jenny Ybarra
Family asking for help after mother of three dies in car wreck
A 14-year-old girl from Midland involved in a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day died at a...
Midland 14-year-old involved in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital
Lubbock doctor gives perspective on Hamlin
Lubbock doctor’s perspective on Hamlin injury
A Wilson ISD employee is on paid administrative amid allegations of inappropriate incidents...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD employee on leave amid allegations of inappropriate interaction with students

Latest News

Lubbock CPR dummy
CPR: Buying precious time when lives are on the line
Performing CPR successfully
Performing CPR successfully
Lubbock-Cooper ISD
Lubbock-Cooper ISD passes resolution condemning racism, promising to stand against discrimination
The Mayo family during their trip
Lubbock family drives 27 hours after Southwest cancels flight, loses luggage