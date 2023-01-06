Mike Pritchard’s Friends Fest: ‘It’s All About The Music’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A music festival commemorating prominent local musician Mike Pritchard will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Texas Cafe’ and Bar (The Spoon).

This inaugural event is described as an effort to, “promote and support local music programs in the West Texas area.”

In a release provided by the organizers of the festival, this inaugural event intends to honor the memory and impact of Pritchard’s work in the local music scene.

“Mike’s music touched so many over the years and we want to continue that legacy by helping to provide instruments and equipment to local music programs. All monies raised will stay right here in the Lubbock area to further promote his love of all things music. After all “It’s All About The Music”.

A $10 cover charge at the door will get you access to an amazing line up of local artists, all coming together to honor Mike. There will be commemorative t-shirts for sale along with a silent auction.

