Mild weekend temperatures and no rain through next week

Moving into Sunday, a cold morning with lows in the 20s from the central South Plains north into the Panhandle region.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 77 degrees in Lubbock, just 2 degrees short of the record of 79 degrees which occurred in 1927.

Saturday, it will be about 20 degrees colder thanks to a cold front that moves into the area overnight and a northerly wind tomorrow. At least the winds will be much lower tomorrow with speeds of 10-20 in the morning dropping to around 10 mph in the afternoon. As for the afternoon temps, they will be in the mid to upper 50s for many communities in the viewing area.

Moving into Sunday, a cold morning with lows in the 20s from the central South Plains north into the Panhandle region. Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high returning to around the 60-degree mark with southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 60s for most of next week. Although we will have some clouds, rain is not in the forecast through the second week of January.

