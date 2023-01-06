Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Sanitary sewer project to begin Monday, closing off portion of Frankford Avenue

City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Starting Monday, January 9, 2023, Frankford Avenue southbound will be closed at the intersection of 130th Street (FM 1585) for approximately four weeks in order for Utility Contractors of America, Inc. to complete the installation of a sanitary sewer line. During construction, 130th Street will remain open.

Detours will be set and signed appropriately for this south Frankford Avenue closure.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock

Most Read

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
A Wilson ISD employee is on paid administrative amid allegations of inappropriate incidents...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD employee on leave amid allegations of inappropriate interaction with students
Lubbock doctor gives perspective on Hamlin
Lubbock doctor’s perspective on Hamlin injury
Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD...
Northbound traffic on University diverted
A Texas Amber Alert was canceled.
Amber Alert canceled; Texas teen found safe

Latest News

The boil water notice for Post, Texas has been rescinded
Boil water notice for Post, Texas rescinded
Bullet holes are seen on the garage door of New Mexico state Sen. Linda Lopez on Thursday.
Democratic officials’ homes, offices shot up in New Mexico
A water tower at the Midland International Air & Space Port
Midland is the latest Texas city to issue a boil-water notice
Jodey Arrington (TX-19)
Rep. Arrington releases statement on House Speaker selection