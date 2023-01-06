Sanitary sewer project to begin Monday, closing off portion of Frankford Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Starting Monday, January 9, 2023, Frankford Avenue southbound will be closed at the intersection of 130th Street (FM 1585) for approximately four weeks in order for Utility Contractors of America, Inc. to complete the installation of a sanitary sewer line. During construction, 130th Street will remain open.

Detours will be set and signed appropriately for this south Frankford Avenue closure.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock