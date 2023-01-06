SPC annoucnes Silver Celebration for 25th Annueal Schoarlship Gala

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College will host its 25th Annual Scholarship Gala at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the Mallet Event Center. The “Silver Celebration” will bring an evening full of excitement, entertainment, and – most importantly – fundraising for scholarships for South Plains College students.

The evening’s entertainment will feature the musical talents of SPC alumnus Heath Wright and his full band, Ricochet. Wright, the lead vocalist and guitarist of the band, was the solo performer for the college’s 17th scholarship gala. That year, a severe ice storm prevented many from attending the Gala so Wright is looking forward to performing in what will undoubtedly be a full house.

Gala patrons will enjoy both live and silent auctions as well as new activities, all designed to raise funds for student scholarships. A group of 16 community volunteers has been working since before Christmas to obtain creative items for the auctions and raffles.

According to Robyn Reaves, auction committee chairperson, “We have so many veteran members on the committee, and this year we’ve added some new ones. It takes all the members to make different contacts so that we can gather items that are unique to the SPC Gala. We have custom-made and one-of-a-kind items. We’re still working to gather items! Truly, the auction could not take place without our community volunteers. If anyone would like to donate, please feel free to contact us at (806) 716-2201.”

Patrons at the Gala will enjoy a multi-course served meal along with student musical entertainment before the program begins. Beer and wine will again be available for purchase with all proceeds being donated to support the scholarship fundraiser.

A highlight of the evening will be honoring the 2023 Pacesetter Award winner. Established in 2003, the Pacesetter Award is presented annually by the college on the recommendation of the South Plains College Foundation Board of Directors to recognize philanthropy that has set the pace and inspired others to support SPC.

The public is invited to purchase tables and tickets now. All sponsorship levels remain the same as last year. The top sponsorships provide tables that seat 10 guests and include Underwriting Partner for $7,500 and Diamond Sponsor for $5,000. The Ruby Sponsorship ($2,000) and Sapphire Sponsorship ($1,000) provide tables for eight guests. Gold Sponsorships are also available at $125 and provide a single seat. While multiple Gold seats are not guaranteed to be together, SPC staff work diligently to accommodate these requests. Patrons are invited to visit https://www.southplainscollege.edu/gala for more information.

One hundred percent of the Gala’s proceeds are dedicated to student scholarships.

For tickets, to make a donation of cash or auction items and for more information, contact the South Plains College Office of Development and Alumni Relations at (806) 716-2019.

