UPDATE: Authorities end boil water notice for Buffalo Springs Lake

The boil water notice for Buffalo Springs Lake has been lifted.
The boil water notice for Buffalo Springs Lake has been lifted.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas (KCBD) - The boil water notice for Buffalo Springs Lake has been lifted.

The Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District of Buffalo Springs Lake issued the notice on Jan. 3 due to a service line break and the temporary shutdown of the water system.

They advised residents of 50-56 Pony Express Trail, 12-29, 42-47C, and 6-10 of Comanche Drive, 2-5 of Jesse James Drive, 1, and 6-10 of Tommy Fisher Drive, 10A-11 of Chippewa Trail, 30-40 of Kits Carson, and Campground V of Buffalo Springs Lake to boil their water before consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, including water used for cooking and icemaking.

The public water system has corrected the issue and water no longer needs to be boiled before being used.

Residents with questions regarding the notice can contact Brandon Powell, General Manager of Lubbock County Water Control Improvement District #1 at 806-747-3353

