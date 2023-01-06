Local Listings
VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife

Authorities say Walmart shoppers were able to subdue a man with a knife. (Source: WIS)
By WIS Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a man armed with a knife was taken down inside a Walmart by customers in the store.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an area Walmart on Wednesday regarding a man waving a pocketknife and threatening people inside the store.

One of the shoppers inside, military veteran Demario Davis, captured the incident on video.

Davis said he was among the group who helped subdue the armed man. Davis’ video shows fellow shoppers knocking the man down and forcing him to drop the knife.

According to Davis, the group was able to hold the man down until deputies arrived.

“My first instinct was to neutralize the situation,” Davis said. “I walked over and waited until I had an opportunity to get him.”

Authorities said the man in question was taken to a hospital for an evaluation after the incident.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said no charges have yet been filed in the case.

