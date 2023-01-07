The front has arrived!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday was pretty warm for January! Here in Lubbock we hit 77, over 20 degrees above the average! Today, however, sits significantly cooler, thanks to a cold front which has dropped our morning temperatures to the upper 30s and 40s, and today’s high to 58. Skies start out mostly clear and cloud over throughout the day. Overnight, a low of 27 and a very slight chance of some light rains in the southeastern counties.

7 Day Temperature Trend (KCBD)

Sunday warms up slightly to the low 60s, the start of a warming trend that continues through Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s Monday and low 70s Tuesday before pulling back a few degrees for Wednesday. Partial and spotty cloud cover persists throughout the week, and overnight lows remain in the mid-to-upper 30s through Wednesday night. Winds really pick up, 25-35 mph Wednesday and Thursday, with gusts potentially up to 40 mph.

Thursday morning, a strong cold front drops temperatures about 10 degrees, leaving highs in the upper 50s and Thursday’s overnight low in the upper 20s.

