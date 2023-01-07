Lubbock Habitat for Humanity hosting DIY Saturday at the Habitat ReStore

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be hosting the monthly First Saturday DIY event tomorrow, January 7th, from 1-3 pm at their ReStore, 3630 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413. The event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform old goods into new treasures. This month’s theme is getting organized for the new year.

The event will feature ReStore volunteers, Marissa Melakian and Julie Wilson who own the Darlin Dime. These professional DIY experts are helping Habitat and helping the public discover how gently used items can be transformed into unique, personalized pieces such as organizational storage containers. The event is free of charge, and participants will have the opportunity to try their hand at the activity being demonstrated. All materials needed will be provided.

Lubbock Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves says, “Getting your house and life organized is a great way to start the year. I am so excited to learn tips to eliminate clutter from my home and office spending little or no money. Marissa and Julie are truly amazing, and this event will be extremely informative and inspiring.”

The Lubbock Habitat ReStore takes donations of all kinds in clean and working condition and sells them at reasonable prices. They offer furniture, clothing, and home renovation items. All ReStore proceeds benefit Habitat’s mission and support their affordable housing construction. To donate to the Lubbock Habitat Restore visit them at 3630 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413, Monday through Saturday between 10-6 p.m. Call 806- 763-4663 to schedule a pickup.

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity seeks to bring the community together through their mission to change the lives of families in Lubbock one home at a time. Habitat for Humanity offers no-interest mortgages through its affordable housing program.

