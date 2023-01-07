Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts.

President Joe Biden plans to make a trip the U.S-Mexico border.

A 6-year-old student shot and injured a teacher in Virginia.

