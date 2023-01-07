Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts.

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot

The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes

Read more about the chaotic voting here: McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

President Joe Biden plans to make a trip the U.S-Mexico border.

Biden is meeting with the leaders of Mexico and Canada next week in Mexico City

This will be the first trip to the border since his election

Read more here: Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border

A 6-year-old student shot and injured a teacher in Virginia.

The student shot the woman while they were alone in a classroom

Police stated an “altercation” had occurred before the shooting

Details here: 6-year-old student shoots, injures teacher at Virginia elementary school

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.