Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts.
- Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot
- The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes
- Read more about the chaotic voting here: McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
President Joe Biden plans to make a trip the U.S-Mexico border.
- Biden is meeting with the leaders of Mexico and Canada next week in Mexico City
- This will be the first trip to the border since his election
- Read more here: Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border
A 6-year-old student shot and injured a teacher in Virginia.
- The student shot the woman while they were alone in a classroom
- Police stated an “altercation” had occurred before the shooting
- Details here: 6-year-old student shoots, injures teacher at Virginia elementary school
