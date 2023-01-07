Two arrested after traffic stop in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two men are in jail after a traffic stop led to arrests for drugs and guns.

Last night, Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 24-year-old D’marcus Carter-Palmer and 23-year-old Tavadrai Eddington, both from Lubbock.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over for traffic violations when deputies saw contraband in the car. A road-side search was conducted where cocaine, marijuana, and multiple guns were found.

Deputies also determined on the men had a warrant out from Lubbock County.

Carter-Palmer and Eddington were taken to the Hockley County Detention Center and are being held on bonds of $30,000 and $60,000.

