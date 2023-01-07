Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

VIDEO: Migrant slammed to ground by border patrol agent

A homeless center in El Paso is accusing border patrol agents of using "excessive force." (Credit: KFOX via CNN Newsource)
By KFOX Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) - Video shows a border patrol agent lifting and slamming a migrant to the ground outside of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso, Texas.

The agent is then seen placing their leg on the man’s back.

The agent had been walking a migrant to the doors when the migrant turned to face him leading to the encounter.

The deputy director of the center says this all started when the man stepped out for a smoke break.

The center says they do not know if the man was documented or undocumented or why the migrant had been approached by agents to begin with.

“Although at the moment we do not have all the details of what occurred during this incident, CBP takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, investigates thoroughly, and holds employees accountable when policies are violated,” U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said.

Ray Tullis, the founder of the Opportunity Center says the center has had a respectful and long-standing working relationship with law enforcement.

The center says the incident “raises concerns for the well-being of the individual taken into custody and all the guests receiving services in our homeless programs.”

Copyright 2023 KFOX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
Texas Tech oil rig
Texas Tech: First university in the U.S. with a full-scale oil rig to train students
Laredo police say Minerva San Juanita Lopez has stolen fajita meat from several grocery stores.
Police: Woman wanted for stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores
Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD...
Northbound traffic on University diverted

Latest News

Police are looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne in connection to the shooting of a Scottsdale...
Authorities searching for Arizona man who shot police sergeant
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
A homeless center in El Paso is accusing border patrol agents of using "excessive force."
Migrant slammed to ground by border patrol agents
7 Day Temperature Trend
The front has arrived!