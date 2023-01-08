Local Listings
Lady Raiders beat TCU 78-70

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders got their first conference win on the season 78-70 at TCU.
By Zach Fox
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders got their first conference win on the season 78-70 at TCU.

Texas Tech with a tight clash with the Horned Frogs, as nearly every statistical category was even. TCU with a hot stretch from three especially in the first half as they ended the day 10-21 compared to the Lady Raiders 5-14.

One thing Head Coach Krista Gerlich wanted her team to work on was turnovers. Texas Tech with 8 in the first half alone aiding to a 31-30 halftime deficit. The Lady Raiders ended the day with 15 turnovers while forcing 18.

Free throws were also key in the Lady Raiders win, Texas Tech was 21-24 (88%) while TCU struggled with 14-26 (54%).

Scoring Leaders

Bre’Amber Scott - 20 pts | 3 rebs | 1 ast

Bailey Maupin - 14 pts | 1 reb | 2-3 3-PT FGs

Bryn Gerlich - 16 pts | 7 rebs | 5 asts | 8-9 FTs

Tatum Veitenheimer - 3 pts | 2 rebs | 3 asts

Jazmaine Lewis - 6 pts | 1 reb

The Lady Raiders will resume conference play on Wednesday January 11th from the United Supermarkets Arena against Oklahoma at 7 p.m.

