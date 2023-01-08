Local Listings
Mild and warm temperatures next week

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Things are going to warm up again across the South Plains after the cold front came through yesterday.

Tonight’s temperatures will be cold though, with majority of the viewing area in the 20s. Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become clear throughout the night. East winds are on the lighter side around 5 mph, then they will be coming from the southwest after midnight.

Forecast Lows Tonight
Forecast Lows Tonight(KCBD)

Tomorrow temperatures will warm up into the lower 60s, with sunny skies. West winds will be around 5 to 10 mph in the morning, then come the afternoon, winds will shift and become south around 10 to 15 mph.

Our then temperatures continue to warm up going into the next work week. Monday’s high will be in the upper 60s with sunshine and west winds around 15 to 20 mph. Tuesday’s high will be in the lower 70s, with more sunshine.

7 Day Forecast Highs
7 Day Forecast Highs(KCBD)

Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and breezy with lots of sunshine as well. On Wednesday winds will pick up with speeds ranging form 25 to 35, as a cold front comes though which is going to drop Thursday’s high temperatures into the 50s. There may be a Wind Advisory issued if the wind speeds become hazardous.

7-Day Windcast
7-Day Windcast(KCBD)

Overall, fairly quiet weather, no rain chances as of right now, and temperatures look to be on the warmer side.

