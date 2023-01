LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in a 3-vehicle crash late Saturday night.

Police responded to N I-27 around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, they found one person with moderate injuries; they were taken to UMC for treatment.

Authorities closed northbound traffic on I-27 from N Avenue Q to N Loop 289. It is now reopened.

