Red Raiders battling Sooners at United Supermarkets Arena

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Tech and Oklahoma will both look to bounce back from a pair of losses to open Big 12 play when the two teams meet at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders have won seven in a row over the Sooners in Lubbock and 8-of-10 overall in the series.

Tech (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) is coming off a 75-72 loss to No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday in Lubbock, while OU (9-5, 0-2 Big 12) took a 63-60 defeat to No. 25 Iowa State on Wednesday night in Norman. Tech began Big 12 play last Saturday with a 67-61 loss at TCU and OU started conference play with a 70-69 defeat against No. 6 Texas. The programs split last year’s series with the home team winning both times before Tech earned a 56-55 semifinal win at the Big 12 Championship in the third meeting. Tech, which had not lost back-to-back games since the 2020-21 season, will now look to avoid a 0-3 start to its conference schedule for the first time since 2015 when that team started 0-6.

Kevin Obanor scored a season-high 26 points against KU and leads the Red Raiders and is sixth in the Big 12 with 16.5 points per game this season, while Daniel Batcho leads the team with 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. Batcho is currently third in the Big 12 in rebounding and second in blocked shots. Tech senior De’Vion Harmon began his college career at Oklahoma, spending two seasons in Norman before playing last year at Oregon. He is currently averaging 11.6 points per game and leads the Red Raiders with 52 assists and 29 steals. Pop Isaacs had 18 points against KU after making four 3-pointers following a game at TCU where he led Tech with 17 points with five 3-pointers. He’s currently averaging 17.5 points through two Big 12 games and is 9-for-20 (45.0%) from beyond the arc. Jaylon Tyson added 10 points and nine rebounds against KU to match his career-high in rebounds. He was 2-for-2 on 3-pointers for the Red Raiders who were 10-for-21 on 3s for their third game with double-digit makes on 3-pointers. Obanor has scored in double figures in 12 of 14 games this season and comes into the game against OU with 1,907 career points and 101 games in double figures.

Grant Sherfield leads the Sooners with 17.3 points per game this season after beginning Big 12 play with 22 points in their loss to Texas but then being limited to a season-low four points against Iowa State. A senior from Fort Worth, who transferred from Nevada, Sherfield was named the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year. He had scored in double figures in every game this season before his four points on 1-for-7 shooting on Wednesday night. The No. 5 scorer within the Big 12 coming into the weekend, he had a season-high 25 against Seton Hall and has scored 20 or more points in six games this season. Tanner Groves is adding 11.0 points per game and leads OU with 7.0 rebounds, while his brother, Jacob, is at 9.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Jalen Hill has contributed 8.6 points per game after leading the Sooners with 16 points in the loss to the Cyclones. Sherfield leads OU on 3-pointers, going 36-for-72 (50 percent) through 14 games. OU is 0-1 in true road games this season, falling 70-66 at Villanova on December 3.

Tech is currently 8-1 on its home court this season after having its 29-game home winning streak snapped against Kansas. The Red Raiders have won seven in a row over Oklahoma in home games in Lubbock dating back to a 79-75 overtime loss on February 21, 2015. TTU won 66-42 last season over the Sooners on February 22, 2022 in Lubbock. OU leads the all-time series with a 41-31 advantage, while Tech is 20-13 against the Sooners in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders are set to play two road games next week, starting against No. 25 Iowa State on Tuesday in Ames, Iowa before playing No. 6 Texas on Saturday, January 14 in what will be Tech’s first time to play in the Moody Center.

RED RAIDER STORYLINES

• Mark Adams is in his second season leading the Texas Tech program where he is now 37-14 overall and 26-1 at home… A 1979 Tech graduate, Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 overall record, 12-6 conference mark, to the Big 12 Championship final and the NCAA Sweet 16 in his first season as the head coach… He was named the Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year and was a finalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year… His 27 wins last season were the most by a first-year Tech head coach

• Tech has lost back-to-back games for the first time since the end of the 2020-21 season… Tech was coming off a season where it did not lose back-to-back games under Adams

• Tech is currently 0-3 against ranked opponents this season with a loss to No. 10 Creighton before falling to No. 18 TCU and No. 3 Kansas to start Big 12 play

• Tech returned only one starter (Kevin Obanor) and three lettermen (Daniel Batcho, KJ Allen and Obanor) from last year’s team while welcoming in five transfers (D’Maurian Williams, Fardaws Aimaq, Jaylon Tyson, De’Vion Harmon, Kerwin Walton) and five true freshmen (Lamar Washington, Pop Isaacs, Elijah Fisher, Robert Jennings, CJ Williams)

• Tech was 12-6 in Big 12 play last season, including going 9-0 in home games… The Red Raiders advanced to the Big 12 Championship Finals where they lost to Kansas

• Tech’s last home loss before Tuesday night against No. 3 Kansas came on February 9, 2021, against No. 14 West Virginia in an 82-71 defeat… The Red Raiders were ranked No. 7 in the nation in that game

• Tech’s program record remains at 35 straight home victories… That streak started with four wins at the end of the 1993-94 season before a pair of 13-0 runs (1994-95 and 1995-96) and then five home wins to start the 1996-97 season

• Tech finished with an 18-0 record at home in 2021-22 season which was only matched by Kentucky going 18-0 at Rupp Arena… Tech outscored opponents 79.7 to 58.8 per game with opponents shooting 39.1 percent… 16 of the 18 home wins were by double-digits with the only ones not by 10 or more being victories over Kansas (75-67, +8) and Kansas State (73-68, +5)

• Tech had its season-best six-game winning streak end with the loss at TCU last Saturday in Fort Worth… It started the season with three straight wins before falling against Creighton in Maui

• The Red Raider starters for the first seven games this season was Obanor, Batcho, Isaacs, Tyson and Harmon… They are now 7-4 record as a starting unit after the loss at TCU and Kansas

• Tech came into Big 12 play having scored over 100 points in three straight games… The program had not scored 100+ points in three straight games since the 1965-66 season… Tech had not scored over 100 points in two straight games since 1996 in a 111-101 win over Fresno State and a 122-105 loss to New Mexico State… The Red Raiders are now 70-4 all-time when scoring over 100 points… The 111 points against HCU were just outside the top-10 scoring performances in program history… The most points scored in a game is 128 against Texas in 2004

• Tech is hitting 50.2 percent of its shots this season; opponents are being limited to 40.4 percent… The Red Raiders limited Louisville to only 22.4 percent shooting and also held Northwestern State to only 28.4 in their best defensive efforts of the season… In two Big 12 games, Tech is shooting 44.9 percent and opponents are at 44.8 percent

• The 14 3-pointers by Tech against South Carolina was the most since they hit a program-best 16 against Kansas in 2019… Tech made 13 3s against Jackson State for a previous season-high… Tech was 10-for-21 on 3-pointers against Kansas

• Tech forced a season-high 30 turnovers from Jackson State and scored 47 points off those turnovers… Tech had 19 steals in the game led by Obanor who had four while Isaacs, Washington and Williams had three steals each… The program record for steals in a game is 24 against Nicholls in 2002… The 19 matched the second-most ever for a Red Raider team

• The 50-point win over JSU was the 14th time in program history a Tech team has won by 50 or more

• Tech has won six games by 20 or more points this season, including the 50-point win over JSU, topping HSU by 44, winning by 39 over SC State and a 34-point win over Louisville in Maui… The Red Raiders have held five opponents under 60 points, two under 50 and one under 40 with Louisville scoring only 38 points

• Tech had an 11-point halftime lead on TCU before the Horned Frogs came back to win… It was the first time this season Tech lost a game when leading at halftime

• Tech overcame an 11-point deficit against Nicholls for its largest comeback this season

• Creighton won by 11 for Tech’s only double-digit loss this season

• As a program, Tech is coming off a season where it reached the NCAA Sweet 16 for the sixth time in program history and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight time – a new Tech record… The Red Raiders advanced to the 2018 Elite 8, 2019 Championship Final, 2021 Second Round and 2022 Sweet 16… Tech has an 11-4 record over the past four tournaments… The program has made the Sweet 16 in three of the past four tournaments

• The Red Raiders finished No. 1 in defensive efficiency for the second time in four seasons last year… Tech also topped the Kenpom.com category in 2019 and were No. 9 in 2020

• Corey Williams returned as an assistant coach for his second season at Tech while Steve Green and Al Pinkins joined the staff as assistant coaches during the offseason… Pinkins returned to Tech after four seasons at Florida following working at Tech from 2016-18… He was the interim head coach at Florida in the 2022 NIT… Green was at South Plains College for the past 23 seasons where he was a national champion… Adams has built a staff that also includes: Rick Cooper (chief of staff), Taylor Sinclair (director of operations), Sean Sutton (advisor), Darryl Dora (player personnel), Matt Scherbenske (director of recruiting), George Neilson (director of scouting), Darby Rich (strength & conditioning), John Bloom (assistant strength & conditioning), Luke Adams (player development), Cooper Anderson (coordinator of operations), Jamaal Scott (academics) and Briana Whitaker (executive associate)

• The Red Raiders had a sell-out (15,098) for their 2022-23 season-opener against Northwestern State after they finished 11th nationally in average attendance last season with 13,973 fans per game and 251,515 total... Tech had five sell-outs last season and established a new program record by exceeding capacity at 15,300 fans in attendance against Texas… There were 12 games of 14,000+ in attendance and all 18 exceeded 12,000… Tech is averaging 13,200 fans through its nine homes this season after having 14,385 against Kansas

ROSTER REPORT

• Kevin Obanor has started all 51 games since he joined the Red Raiders last season and is leading the team with 16.5 points per game this season after a season-high 26 points against Kansas… Obanor was 8-for-14 from the field and 4-of-8 on 3-pointers against the Jayhawks in 37 minutes of play… Obanor has scored in double figures in 12 of 14 games this season, 101 in his career and is shooting 78-for-147 (48.8 percent) from the field this season… Obanor had scored a previous season-high 25 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Eastern Washington for his first double-double of the season and went for 24 points with a season-best five 3-pointers against South Carolina State... It was his first double-double of the season and the 36th in his career... He now has 601 points as a Red Raider and 1,907 points through 137 games in his career... He finished last season with double-doubles in each of the three NCAA Tournament games against Montana State (10 points/11 rebounds), Notre Dame (15/15) and Duke (10/10)… Obanor, who is a Houston native, started his college career with three seasons at Oral Roberts before transferring to Tech last season… Obanor earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection last season and is on the All-Big 12 Preseason Honorable Mention list along with the Julius Erving Award Watch List to start this year… Last season, he scored a season-high 23 points and also had 13 rebounds in the home win over Baylor before going for 15 points and 15 rebounds in the win over Notre Dame to reach the Sweet 16… While at ORU, Obanor scored 39 points against Omaha in a game where he hit six 3-pointers for his career-high.

• Daniel Batcho leads Tech with 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game to go along with scoring 11.8 points per game this season… He has eight blocked shots through two Big 12 games after having five at TCU last Saturday and then three more against KU… He is coming off a game against the Jayhawks where he had six points, six rebounds and three blocks in 27 minutes of play… Prior to conference play, he had a 12/10 performance against HCU which was his third double-double of the season and the fourth game with 10 or more rebounds this season… A 6-foot-11 sophomore from France, Batcho recorded a career-high 13 rebounds and his second career double-double with 15 points against Georgetown before having 14 points and nine rebounds against Nicholls… Batcho, who has led Tech in scoring in three games and in rebounding in eight, had scored in double figures in five straight games for the first time in his career coming into Big 12 action… He scored a career-high 21 points against Ohio State where he was 7 of 10 from the field and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line in Maui… He also added six rebounds in the game after he had established a previous career-high with12 rebounds in the win against Louisville along with having nine points, three blocks and three steals… He had scored a career-high 17 points against Creighton in Maui where he was 7-for-12 from the field in 24 minutes on the court before his 21-point performance against the Buckeyes… His six blocks against Louisiana Tech are tied for the third most in program history with Tariq Owens owning the single-game record with eight in a win over Memphis in 2018 and Will Flemons second with seven against Texas A&M in 1990… A reserve in 33 games last season at Tech, he came into this season with a career-high 11 rebounds in the overtime win over Tennessee last season at Madison Square Garden in the 2021 Jimmy V Classic… He would go off for four blocked shots, six points and three rebounds against West Virginia for his best Big 12 game.

• De’Vion Harmon started his collegiate career with two seasons at Oklahoma and will play against the Sooners for the first time… Harmon is averaging 11.6 points per game and leads the Red Raiders with 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game through 14 games this season…He had scored in double figures in five straight games after going for 13 points at TCU but was limited to four points against KU… He also had a team-high five steals at TCU and would match a career-high with nine rebounds in the loss in Fort Worth… Harmon went for a season-high 22 points and had a career-high nine assists in the win over Houston Christian leading into conference play… A senior in his first season at Tech, he has played in 105 career games, scoring 1,091 points to go along with 238 assists and 137 steals… He had matched his previous career-best with six assists against Ohio State in Maui and has had three or more assists in 9 of 14 games… Harmon averaged 10.8 points per game and had 71 assists last season at Oregon last season after averaging 12.9 points per game at Oklahoma as a sophomore… Harmon started 34 of 35 games last year and a season-high 21 points coming against Stanford… His career-high 23 points came in his first game as a freshman at Oklahoma against UTSA on November 5, 2019, and then again as a sophomore for the Sooners against Oklahoma State on February 27, 2021.

• Jaylon Tyson led Tech with nine rebounds against Kansas and added 10 points, three steals and three assists in the game… The nine rebounds matched a career-high that he also had earlier this season against Georgetown… He was just one rebound shy of his first career double-double… Tyson had scored in double figures in three straight games for the first time in his career before scoring eight points against TCU but has now scored in double figures in seven games after his 10 against the Jayhawks… Tyson led Tech with four assists and also added four rebounds at TCU in the Big 12 opener… Tyson came into conference play after going for 13 points with three 3-pointers in the win over SC State… He had gone for 11 points in the previous two games against Jackson State and Houston Christian and is now averaging 10.0 points, 1.5 steals and 4.8 rebounds per game… He had a career-high 18 points against Georgetown where he was 4-for-5 on 3-pointers… A starter in 13 of 14 games, Tyson transferred to Tech at midterm last season but did not play in a game for the Red Raiders… Tyson is currently 18-for-36 (50 percent) on 3-pointers and has made at least one 3-pointer in 10 of 13 games played… He was 2-for-2 on 3-pointers against KU… Against Northwestern State in his first game at Tech, Tyson made his first collegiate start and was 3-for-4 from the field, including going 2-for-3 on 3-pointers to finish with eight points… His 3-pointer on Tech’s second possession of the season-opener was the first basket this season for the Red Raiders… He began his career at the University of Texas where he played in eight games with freshman season-high 11 points coming against Houston Christian last season.

• Pop Isaacs led Tech with 17 points at TCU after matching a career-high with five 3-pointers before going off for 18 points with four 3-pointers against Kansas… He has started Big 12 play by going 9-for-20 (45.0 percent) on 3-pointers and is averaging 17.5 ppg. through two conference games as a freshman… Isaacs is averaging 11.3 points, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals as a starter in all 14 games to begin his freshman season… He was 5-for-11 on 3-pointers against the Horned Frogs and also had two rebounds… A freshman from Las Vegas, he scored a career-high 24 points and five 3-pointers in the win over Nicholls… His 24 points were the most by a Red Raider in a game this season before Obanor went for his 25 against EWU… Isaacs has now scored in double figures in eight games and has matched a career-best with three straight games in double figures… Isaacs had a previous career-high four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 13 points against Creighton… He has made at least one 3-pointer in 12 of 14 games … He comes into the matchup against OU shooting 35-of-83 (42.2 percent) on 3-pointers this season.

• KJ Allen scored nine points and had five rebounds against TCU in 20 minutes of play and had two points against KU… He was 4-for-5 from the field and also came away with one steal against the Horned Frogs… Allen went off for a career-high 15 points in the win over Jackson State by shooting 7-for-10 from the field before scoring six against Houston Christian… A junior from Los Angeles, Allen had a season-high seven rebounds and scored five points in the win over EWU in 18 minutes off the bench… In his second season at Tech, Allen is currently averaging 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this season… He had a previous season-high five rebounds against Creighton in the first game in Maui… Allen played in 19 games as a reserve last season for the Red Raiders with a season-high six points coming in games against Kansas State and Omaha… Allen added a career-high eight rebounds in the conference game against Kansas State… He finished his first season in Lubbock by going 16-for-30 from the field… Allen was featured on the Netflix documentary Last Chance U while playing at East Los Angeles College where he averaged 18.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game… He was Adams’ first signee.

• Robert Jennings had started three straight games before having a career-high six rebounds as a reserve in the final non-conference game against SC State…He was coming off matching his career-highs with eight points and five rebounds against Houston Christian… Jennings played in six minutes of action at TCU but did not score or have a rebound… He had two points and one rebound against KU… A freshman from Desoto, he established his career-high with eight points against Louisville in Maui after he went 3-for-5 from the field and also hit two free throws in 15 minutes of work… He’s currently averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

• Lamar Washington established a career-high with 12 points and five assists in the win over Nicholls after going 12-for-17 from the free-throw line… He is currently averaging 4.1 points, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.9 rebounds per game after providing four points, three rebounds and two assists against Kansas … He had three points and a rebound against TCU in the first Big 12 game of his career… Washington was averaging 7.8 points and 3.0 assists in the past five games coming into conference play… He matched his season-best with three steals against Houston Christian and also scored seven points… A freshman from Portland, Oregon, his career-best 12 points against Nicholls was the first time he scored in double figures and came with him going 0-for-1 from the field shooting… Washington was the 2021 Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year while playing at Jefferson High School as a junior before playing at Compass Prep in Arizona last season as a senior... He produced 2,135 points, 705 rebounds and 823 assists during his high school career.

• D’Maurian Williams hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 17 points in the win over Jackson State with all 17 coming in the second half… Williams did not play against TCU… A junior from Arizona, Williams made his first start at Tech against Nicholls in place of Tyson who was injured… He played against JSU as a reserve, going 5-for-7 on 3-pointers after coming into the game with only three made 3-pointers through eight games played… Williams scored a previous season-high 10 points against Louisville after hitting two 3-pointers and going 4-for-5 at the free-throw line… He is currently averaging 4.6 points this season after scoring three in the win over SC State… Williams now has 782 points, 142 assists, 64 steals and 237 rebounds through 68 games in his career… He is in his first season at Tech after transferring from Gardner-Webb where he played the past two seasons…Williams won a national championship after high school at Putnam Science Academy (Connecticut)… He averaged in double-figures both seasons at Gardner-Webb, going for 10.8 points per game as a freshman before averaging 14.5 points per game last season as a sophomore.

• Kerwin Walton made one 3-pointer and finished with three points at TCU… He has now made at least one 3-pointer in four straight games for the first time this season… Walton had scored eight points in the two games against Houston Christian and Jackson State before hitting one 3 and finishing with three points against SC State… He is averaging 3.4 points through 12 games played as a Red Raider reserve… He did not appear in the game against EWU but would respond by going 2-for-4 from beyond the arc in the games against JSU and HCU… Walton led the Tech bench with nine points and four rebounds against Northwestern State in the season-opener and had five points against TSU and LA Tech… He had not scored in the previous five games before his eight against JSU and HCU… Walton played the last two seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Tech during the summer… He has made 89 3-pointers through 72 games in his career with a career-high five 3-pointers made in a game against Louisville in his freshman season… Walton is 89-for-227 (39.2 percent) from beyond the arc for his career, including making a UNC freshman 3-point percentage record with 58 3-pointers where he started 20 games during his first season in Chapel Hill… Walton, a Hopkins, Minnesota native, averaged 8.2 points per game as a freshman for the Tar Heels with a career-high 19 points coming in that game against Louisville… He experienced the Final Four last season as a member of UNC which finished as the national runner-up.

• Elijah Fisher scored a season-high eight points after going 3-for-4 from the field against Jackson State before scoring five points in each of the wins over SC State and HCU… Fisher did not play against TCU… He is now averaging 3.4 points per game with a previous season-best seven points coming against Texas Southern in the second game of the season… A reserve in all 12 games, he is 16-for-31 (51.6 percent) from the field this season… Along with his eight points, Fisher added a career-best three rebounds in the win over Jackson State in Houston… His first-year resume also includes scoring three points and having two rebounds in the loss to Ohio State… A Toronto, Ontario, Canada native, Fisher averaged 28 points and 13 rebounds during his junior season… Fisher was a consensus five-star recruit and ranked No. 15 by ESPN for the 2023 class… He reclassified to play this season and enrolled at Tech a year early.

• CJ Williams scored his first career points against Louisville with a pair of free throws and his first bucket with a layup against South Carolina State… Williams did not play against TCU… A freshman guard, he has played in five games this season after making his debut in the opener against Northwestern State… He is the son of Tech assistant coach Corey Williams

• Fardaws Aimaq is an All-Big 12 Preseason Honorable Mention selection and is also on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List for the top center in college basketball. … Aimaq is a key part to the Tech roster this season but has been sidelined with a foot injury and has no official timetable for his return… A transfer from Utah Valley, Aimaq has recorded 1,056 points, 918 rebounds, 99 blocked shots and 41 double-doubles in his career… His 41 double-doubles are the fifth most for an active player in the nation… He earned the 2020-21 WAC Player of the Year honors as a sophomore after leading the nation with 15.0 rebounds to go along with 13.9 points per game and is coming off a junior season where he went for 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game… He was named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year the previous two seasons… During his career, he’s averaged 11.1 rebounds per game which is the third best career mark nationally.

RANKINGS

• Tech fell out of the AP Top 25 in the 11/28 rankings after its losses in Maui and has remained unranked the past four weeks… The Red Raiders had been receiving votes each week until this week

• Tech is now 0-3 this season against ranked opponents

• Tech had moved up two spots in the AP Poll (11/21) for the second straight week and was at No. 21 entering the Maui Invitational

• The Red Raiders were No. 23 in the first release of the season (11/14) after a No. 25 preseason ranking

• Tech entered the season at No. 24 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and No. 25 in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll

• Tech has now earned a preseason ranking three times in program history

• Tech was 3-2 against Top-10 teams last year in the regular season… The Red Raiders dropped a 69-55 game to No. 5 Gonzaga last December in Phoenix before earning wins over Baylor which was at No. 1 (65-62 in Waco) and No. 7 (83-73 in Lubbock) at the time of the victories and also a 75-67 home win over Kansas when it was No. 6

• Tech has beat a top-10 opponent in eight straight seasons, a top-5 opponent in seven straight and has 27 wins over top-10 teams in program history

• Tech went 7-5 last season against Top 25 opponents, including a 57-52 overtime win over No. 13 Tennessee on December 7 in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden… The Red Raiders were 1-1 against Top 25 teams in their non-conference schedule with the loss to Gonzaga following the win over the Vols

• The Red Raiders opened the 2019-20 season at No. 13 after reaching the Final Four for their highest preseason ranking and were No. 14 to begin the 2020-21 season

• Tech was unranked to begin last season before entering the polls at No. 25 following an overtime win over Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic

• It took Tech five weeks before it earned the ranking last season but remained ranked for the rest of the season

• Tech was as high as No. 9 during February and finished the season at No. 14

• Tech’s highest AP ranking in program history came at No. 6 in February of 2018 (16th Week Poll)… The 2018-19 team was No. 8 in the final week of the regular season and No. 7 throughout the postseason that led to the 2019 National Championship Final

DOMINATING THE PAINT

Texas Tech has started this season by outscoring 11 of 14 opponents in the paint and by a 502-348 combined margin… The Red Raiders and Jayhawks were even at 30-30 inside the paint… TCU owned a 44-22 advantage after Nicholls had been the only team to outscore Tech inside the paint this season. (TTU 30 – KU 30; TCU 44 – TTU 22; TTU 48 – SCST 36; TTU 56 – HCU 24; TTU 42 – JSU 18; TTU 40 – EWU 18; NIC 30 – TTU 26; TTU 38 – GU 16; TTU 34-OSU 28; TTU 70-LOU 38; TTU 38-CU 30; TTU 26-LT 24; TTU 42 – TSU 30; TTU 28 – NWST 8)… The Red Raiders outscored 35 of 37 opponents inside the paint last season by a combined 1,230-654 scoring advantage.

LEGACY

Texas Tech spent the first and second day of October in Stanton, Texas at its annual team retreat working to continue building strong bonds for the season. The Red Raiders were at the Circle 6 Camp for two days with a theme of legacy that was designed to connect the past with the current team. Adams, shown holding up boxing gloves, talked with the current team about past players who helped build the program and also about how each of the current players owes it to themselves and the program to work hard every day to continue building the legacy that many have worked to build. The team opened up to each other through discussion and also had fun with multiple team-building activities.

