Sunday morning top stories: Lady Raiders beat TCU 78-70

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

The Lady Raiders came out on top against TCU.

  • This was the team’s first conference win of the season
  • The statistics between the two teams was nearly matched, making it a close game
  • Read on their victory here: Lady Raiders beat TCU 78-70

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team fell to TCU in overtime.

An 11-year-old in Georgia has been hospitalized after an attack from three dogs.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

