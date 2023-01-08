Sunday morning top stories: Lady Raiders beat TCU 78-70

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

The Lady Raiders came out on top against TCU.

This was the team’s first conference win of the season

The statistics between the two teams was nearly matched, making it a close game

Read on their victory here: Lady Raiders beat TCU 78-70

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team fell to TCU in overtime.

The game ended with a score of 68-63 in the Horned Frogs favor

Tech is still looking for its first conference win of the year

Details here: Tech men fall to Oklahoma 68-63 in OT

An 11-year-old in Georgia has been hospitalized after an attack from three dogs.

The mother of the boy stated he was attacked while riding his bike

He fell off his bike and the dogs dragged him into a ditch

The story continues: GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.