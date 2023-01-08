Tech men fall to Oklahoma 68-63 in OT

LUBBOCK - Texas Tech fell at home to Oklahoma 68-63. Both teams were in search of their first Conference win on the year.

A tough day scoring the basketball in the first half with Pop Isaacs (head) and Daniel Batcho(finger) not playing.

Oklahoma led most of the game, Texas Tech forcing overtime thanks to former Oklahoma Sooner De’Vion Harmons 23 points.

In overtime, Oklahoma outscored the Red Raiders 12-7 to pick up their first road win in Lubbock since February of 2015. Texas Tech struggled from three shooting 2-18 (11%) compared to the Sooners 9-27 (33%).

After Texas Tech extended their home winning streak to 29, they have now dropped two straight from the United Supermarkets Arena.

Leading Scorers

Oklahoma Sooners

Jalen Hill - 18 pts | 9 rebs | 1 ast

Milos Uzan - 18 pts | 3 rebs | 1 ast

Grant Sherfield - 11 pts | 5 rebs | 5 asts

Texas Tech Red Raiders

De’Vion Harmon - 23 pts | 4 rebs | 3 asts | 1 stl

Kevin Obanor - 15 pts | 7 rebs

Robert Jennings - 8 pts | 3 rebs

The Red Raiders now head onto the road to face a red hot #25 Iowa State Cyclones team who beat #17 TCU Saturday 69-67.

