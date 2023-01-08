Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tech men fall to Oklahoma 68-63 in OT

By Zach Fox
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK - Texas Tech fell at home to Oklahoma 68-63. Both teams were in search of their first Conference win on the year.

A tough day scoring the basketball in the first half with Pop Isaacs (head) and Daniel Batcho(finger) not playing.

Oklahoma led most of the game, Texas Tech forcing overtime thanks to former Oklahoma Sooner De’Vion Harmons 23 points.

In overtime, Oklahoma outscored the Red Raiders 12-7 to pick up their first road win in Lubbock since February of 2015. Texas Tech struggled from three shooting 2-18 (11%) compared to the Sooners 9-27 (33%).

After Texas Tech extended their home winning streak to 29, they have now dropped two straight from the United Supermarkets Arena.

Leading Scorers

Oklahoma Sooners

Jalen Hill - 18 pts | 9 rebs | 1 ast

Milos Uzan - 18 pts | 3 rebs | 1 ast

Grant Sherfield - 11 pts | 5 rebs | 5 asts

Texas Tech Red Raiders

De’Vion Harmon - 23 pts | 4 rebs | 3 asts | 1 stl

Kevin Obanor - 15 pts | 7 rebs

Robert Jennings - 8 pts | 3 rebs

The Red Raiders now head onto the road to face a red hot #25 Iowa State Cyclones team who beat #17 TCU Saturday 69-67.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Texas Tech oil rig
Texas Tech: First university in the U.S. with a full-scale oil rig to train students
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Hockley County traffic stop leads to drug, gun arrests
Two arrested after traffic stop in Hockley County
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

Latest News

Mark Adams after Oklahoma
Mark Adams news conference after Big 12 opener vs. Oklahoma 1/7
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders got their first conference win on the season 78-70 at TCU.
Lady Raiders beat TCU 78-70
Texas Tech University
KU wins over TTU 77-59
Texas Tech University
Red Raiders fall to #3 Kansas, home win streak snapped