Warming up for the work week!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today we jump a few degrees from yesterday, though the morning still starts out pretty chilly, with temps in the 30s until around 10 am.

Winds today start westerly and become more southerly throughout the day, picking up into the afternoon. By the afternoon, high temperatures sit in the low-to-mid 60s. Skies stay sunny until around the evening, when partial cloud cover moves in, staying through the overnight hours where low temperatures drop into the mid 30s.

A little warmer this afternoon, with a light breeze under a mostly sunny sky. (KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow sees yet another increase in temperatures, with highs in the upper 60s. Skies also stay sunny.

By Tuesday, we’ve warmed up yet again, into the low 70s, and cloud cover increases. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday afternoon, a cold front moves through, bringing strong winds and dropping highs to the upper 60s and overnight lows into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday, still impacted by the front, sees highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the low 30s. With this front we can expect lots of high sustained winds, ranging 25-35, with gusts up to 45 or 50 mph.

