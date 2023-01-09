Local Listings
Heat, wind, and fire danger this week

Spring-like temps and winds will return tomorrow to the region with possible record heat in...
Spring-like temps and winds will return tomorrow to the region with possible record heat in some communities, including Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.(John Robison | KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat and critical fire danger possible for the South Plains this week.

Spring-like temps and winds will return tomorrow to the region with possible record heat in some communities, including Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.

By Wednesday afternoon into Thursday mid-day, strong winds will impact the region with possible wind gusts of 50-60 mph, particularly in the north and northwest South Plains. With the current dry conditions, critical fire danger will develop in that same time period for the Panhandle extending south to the Permian Basin.

As for those Tuesday temps, Lubbock’s record high is 76 degrees, set in 1928 and that could be tied or even broken tomorrow. However, the record heat will be a one-day event. Temperatures will fall as the next storm tracks over the Panhandle with strong winds and cooler temperatures beginning Wednesday into Thursday.

As you’d expect, blowing dust could be an issue for the middle of the week and the continued dry conditions will expect into the weekend.

