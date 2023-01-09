Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Ropes Lady Eagles

ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - The Ropes Lady Eagles are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week.

Ropes squared off against the Plains Cowgirls in the battle of 19-3. A tight game throughout four quarters left the two squads fighting in overtime, two of them.

Ropes defense and clutch free throw shooting lifted the Eagles past Plains in double-overtime 46-45 to improve to 20-3 on the season and 4-1 in district play.

The only district loss coming to No. 2 New Home 60-44 in December in New Home. Ropes will face Lorenzo Tuesday Jan. 10 before hosting Post and then No. 2 New Home.

