Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Ropes Lady Eagles
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - The Ropes Lady Eagles are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week.
Ropes squared off against the Plains Cowgirls in the battle of 19-3. A tight game throughout four quarters left the two squads fighting in overtime, two of them.
Ropes defense and clutch free throw shooting lifted the Eagles past Plains in double-overtime 46-45 to improve to 20-3 on the season and 4-1 in district play.
The only district loss coming to No. 2 New Home 60-44 in December in New Home. Ropes will face Lorenzo Tuesday Jan. 10 before hosting Post and then No. 2 New Home.
