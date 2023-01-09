Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 9

By Lee Zurik
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - You put your life in doctors’ hands, but InvestigateTV reveals your physician could be keeping secrets from you. In “Private Practice”, Joce Sterman exposes how the system meant to keep doctors in check is letting physicians keep their licenses even when they come to work impaired. Plus, non-profit hospitals claim they charge privately insured patients more to make up for losses on Medicare reimbursements, but a new report says some hospitals are making money off Medicare. Finally, as Americans struggle with the cost of healthcare, Rachel DePompa shares ways you can keep your appointments, while still finding ways to save. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Private Practice: Physicians battle addictions to alcohol and drugs like any other professionals. But their substance abuse can and has interfered with their ability to practice safely, putting patients at risk. How those physicians are treated, and in some cases disciplined, is part of a process that’s kept largely out of the public eye, with intensive digging required to discover some doctors are given multiple attempts at recovery or engage in gross misconduct before they’re removed from practice. Our investigation examines the discipline records of physicians across the country that have been taken to task for substance abuse on the job and delves into the state-affiliated programs nationwide that work to treat them – often without disclosing anything to the public or even the medical boards tasked with making sure you’re protected from impaired physicians who may hold your life in their hands.

Then we look at the delays in informing medical boards and the public when physicians break their rehab contracts, as well as shortcomings in how they’re disciplined when they relapse. Our team pulled stunning examples from doctor disciplinary records across the U.S. showing that some physicians repeatedly fail drug tests, get arrested for DUIs and even turn up under the influence on the job long before the public is ever told. Even then, they’re often punished with a slap on the wrist.

Hospitals Claim Medicare Losses: Health care costs are rising and Americans are struggling. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, roughly 40% of adults say they’ve delayed or foregone care because they couldn’t afford it. Non-profit hospitals claim they charge privately insured patients more to make up for losses on Medicare reimbursements, but a new report says some hospitals are making money off Medicare.

Watching Your Wallet: For many Americans, a trip to the doctor is determined by the cost of the visit, instead of the medical need. In this Watching Your Wallet, Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa finds out ways you can keep your appointments, while still finding ways to save.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
One moderately injured in late night crash
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired and GM Steve Keim is stepping down, the Arizona...
Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says
Kallie Ketchershid at the Ropes Livestock show for the first time since the crash in March.
Kallie Ketchersid back in show ring after recovering from car crash
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit

Latest News

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired and GM Steve Keim is stepping down, the Arizona...
Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down
The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that...
Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd
Noon Notebook: OLLI at Texas Tech
Noon Notebook: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Texas Tech
The Supreme Court on Monday revived claims by a Texas inmate who has the rare support of the...
Supreme Court revives claims by Texas death row inmate backed by DA
The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through...
Fisher-Price again announces recall of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after at least 8 more deaths