Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Man charged with murder after 2 children found shot to death, another held at gunpoint

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m....
According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m. of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown.(WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESTOWN, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) – A Mississippi man killed two young children and held a third at gunpoint until deputies were able to arrest him, officials said.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m. of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 25-year-old Marquez Griffin holding a child at gunpoint.

Through de-escalation tactics, officials were able to get Griffin to drop the gun. The child was taken to safety and Griffin was arrested.

However, after Griffin was in custody, officials found a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy in the apartment with gunshot wounds.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene. The second child was taken to the hospital but also died.

Officials are not yet releasing the names of the victims.

Griffin is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held at the Coahoma County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
One moderately injured in late night crash
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired and GM Steve Keim is stepping down, the Arizona...
LIVE: Cardinals’ Bidwill discusses team shakeup after Kingsbury fired, Keim steps down
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says
Kallie Ketchershid at the Ropes Livestock show for the first time since the crash in March.
Kallie Ketchersid back in show ring after recovering from car crash
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit

Latest News

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation home...
As Brazil reels from riots, Bolsonaro finds home in Florida
Even with an uncertain financial forecast for 2023 there are steps you can take to protect your...
Expert tips to build a financial future for you and your family
Expert tips to build a financial future for you and your family
Authorities in North Carolina said all five of those killed lived together in the home.
Police: Father killed 4 relatives, self in weekend shooting in N.C.