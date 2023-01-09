Monday morning top stories: Biden makes first trip to the border

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,

President Joe Biden has made his way to the border for the first time since taking office.

Biden was in El Paso for almost four hours

Biden did not deliver any public remarks during his visit

Read more here: Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

Kallie Ketchersid has reentered the livestock ring after a serious crash in March of 2022.

The Ropesville teen was driving home from One Act Pay practice

Her vehicle rolled after an overcorrection and she was seriously injured

Read about her amazing recovery here: Kallie Ketchersid back in show ring after recovering from car crash

A woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after spreading a fake online fundraiser.

She and her boyfriend created a fake story about a homeless veteran who needed help

The fundraiser for the “veteran” gathered more than $400,000 in online donations

The story continues: Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser

