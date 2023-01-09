Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Biden makes first trip to the border

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,

President Joe Biden has made his way to the border for the first time since taking office.

Kallie Ketchersid has reentered the livestock ring after a serious crash in March of 2022.

A woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after spreading a fake online fundraiser.

