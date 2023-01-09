Monday morning top stories: Biden makes first trip to the border
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,
President Joe Biden has made his way to the border for the first time since taking office.
- Biden was in El Paso for almost four hours
- Biden did not deliver any public remarks during his visit
- Read more here: Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
Kallie Ketchersid has reentered the livestock ring after a serious crash in March of 2022.
- The Ropesville teen was driving home from One Act Pay practice
- Her vehicle rolled after an overcorrection and she was seriously injured
- Read about her amazing recovery here: Kallie Ketchersid back in show ring after recovering from car crash
A woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after spreading a fake online fundraiser.
- She and her boyfriend created a fake story about a homeless veteran who needed help
- The fundraiser for the “veteran” gathered more than $400,000 in online donations
- The story continues: Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
