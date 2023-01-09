Local Listings
Noon Notebook: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Texas Tech

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Texas Tech is a unique learning community.

OLLI is designed for adults over 50 years old who are working and those who are partially or fully retired.

The classes at OLLI include cooking, world politics, religion, law, art, geography, sports, economics, films, photography, health and wellness, philosophy, music, archaeology, wine and food tasting, literature, music, city tours, artist and film series, one-on-one lunch series and readers circle.

The classes have no grades, papers or tests.

OLLI has programs in Abilene, Fredericksburg, Jefferson, High Lakes (Marble Falls) and Lubbock.

