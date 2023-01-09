Local Listings
Rescue group trying to find new home for dog abandoned at airport

An animal rescue group in North Carolina is trying to find a new home for an older dog who was abandoned at an airport in Charlotte. (SOURCE: WSOC)
By Erika Jackson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – An animal rescue group is trying to find a home for a dog that was abandoned at a North Carolina airport.

Daryl Strickland, the founder of Furbabies Animal Rescue, said she found the dog, named Baby Girl, left behind at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Tuesday.

She said finding a dog abandoned like Baby Girl makes them feel compelled to make sure they don’t have to go through that again.

Baby Girl has since been fostered by Robin King.

“We’ve taken her to the vet, and she’s real friendly with everybody,” King said. “And just lays up on the couch and made herself right at home.”

King said the two of them have become inseparable.

“This was just an emergency situation, but I felt like I can do this at this moment,” she said.

Strickland said she thinks of King as a fairy fur-godmother after the first-time foster mom stepped up to take care of Baby Girl at a moment’s notice.

An airline worker alerted Furbabies after the pup was abandoned by her owner after her travel crate wouldn’t fit on the plane.

“It obviously wouldn’t have fit under the seat in front of her,” Strickland said.

Now, the dog lovers are trying to give the 14-year-old Beagle a fresh start with a new family.

“She’s an older dog, so she would have to go to an older family,” King said. “She likes her little walks but not very enthusiastic like little dogs would be.”

King said she’s confident Baby Girl will be more enthusiastic when she finds her forever home.

The rescue group said Baby Girl still needs blood and dental work before she can go to a home. The group estimates the vet bill will cost about $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

