Traffic delays expected after crash on S Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police responded to a crash early Monday morning.

The crash occurred a little before 8 a.m. One person was left with minor injuries in the crash. Police stated another vehicle was broken down in the same area.

Eastbound traffic on S Loop 289 will be closed from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue.

Traffic delays are expected.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while the crash in cleared.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.