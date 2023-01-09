Local Listings
Traffic delays expected after crash on S Loop 289

S Loop 289 crash
S Loop 289 crash(KCBD, Michael Cantu)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police responded to a crash early Monday morning.

The crash occurred a little before 8 a.m. One person was left with minor injuries in the crash. Police stated another vehicle was broken down in the same area.

Eastbound traffic on S Loop 289 will be closed from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue.

Traffic delays are expected.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while the crash in cleared.

