Warm temperatures still sticking around

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the next week we are looking at warm weather and a few windy days!

Tonight will be warmer than last night with overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. Southwest winds will be light, around 10 mph. We expect partly cloudy skies this evening and clear skies after midnight.

Tomorrow will be a warm day! High temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with sunny skies across the viewing area. Winds will be on the breezy side, west winds speed around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Monday night we are expecting mostly clear skies, and overnight temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow's Forecast Highs (KCBD)

We expect Tuesday to be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid-70s. It will be a breezy day, with west winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday overnight temperatures will be near 40, with mostly cloudy skies. West winds will continue around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday will be windy and dusty. Strong west winds may cause a Wind Advisory to be issued. We expect temperatures to be in the upper 60s, with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will come through the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This will cause Thursday highs to top out in the upper 50s. Along with cooler temperatures, expect strong winds on Thursday as well.

7-Day Windcast (KCBD)

