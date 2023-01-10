100 Black Men of West Texas hosting Life Together Couples Workshop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 100 Black Men of West Texas is hoping to help couples build stronger relationships with the Life Together Couples Workshop.

“Relationships are hard, and sometimes the hardest part is not knowing how to fix it,” according to a release. “But, if we had a road map, a plan for success, maybe it would make things easier.”

The workshop will cover topics including conflict resolution, fighting fairly, problem solving, communication skills and financial success.

All attending couples will get a gift card for dinner and be entered into a raffle for a romantic gift.

Entry will be $40 per couple. If parents need childcare during the workshop, it is $10 per child. Interested individuals can register here.

The workshop will be hosting at the YWCA at 6501 University Ave. on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers will also be needed for the workshop. They are looking for older couples with more relationship experience to help serve food and possibly help guide participating couples.

Those who wish to donate to the Life Together Couples Workshop can do so here.

