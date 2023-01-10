First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday. Very strong winds and critical Fire Danger will be possible on Wednesday into mid-day Thursday. A Fire Weather Warning and High Wind Watch have been issued for portions of the South Plains for tomorrow.

I expect winds to gust from 40-60 mph over most of the central and northern areas tomorrow afternoon into early Thursday. The combination of high winds, low humidity, and drought conditions make it very favorable for wildfires.

In addition, visibilities could be restricted because of blowing dust, and travel on north-south roadways will be difficult with high-profile vehicles and trucks.

Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow and Thursday but not enough to help with the fire potential.

I expect highs Wednesday in the 60s only to fall back to the 50s on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.