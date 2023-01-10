First Alert Weather: Strong winds and fire danger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Increasing winds will elevate the wildfire danger across the KCBD viewing area today and tomorrow. A variety of wind and fire watches and warnings are in effect. It’s a pattern more like Spring than Winter.

Fire Weather Warning (aka Red Flag Warning) today from noon to 6 PM. Strong winds, low humidity, and seasonably warm temperatures result in an elevated wildfire danger. (KCBD First Alert)

Today becomes partly cloudy and windy. Afternoon winds will range from about 20 to 30 mph across the northern viewing area, where gusts greater than 40 mph are possible. Elsewhere sustained winds of about 17 to 27 mph are likely, with gusts from 30 to 40 mph.

Near record-warmth today with highs about 20 degrees above average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will peak about 20 degrees above average! Warm enough to threaten Lubbock’s record high for January 10. That is 76°, recorded on this date in 1923 and again in 1928. By the way, 76° is Lubbock’s coolest record high for the month of January. Today’s date shares it with January 4 (in 1918).

Light breezes return tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain mild. Lubbock’s low will be around 40 degrees.

A High Wind Event is possible Wednesday. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph are likely, with gusts 55 to 65 mph possible. (KCBD First Alert)

First Alert Weather Day

Tomorrow will be the windiest day of the week. Sustained winds around 40 mph are possible over the northwestern viewing area, and around 30 mph elsewhere (including Lubbock). Gusts greater than 60 mph may occur over the northwestern viewing area (including Lubbock). Gusts greater than 50 mph may occur elsewhere.

Due to the potential for the weather to interfere with everyday activity, especially outdoor, the First Alert Weather Team is designating Wednesday as a First Alert Weather Day.

High winds, dry grasses, and seasonably warm temperatures will create a high wildfire danger across the region on Wednesday. (KCBD First Alert)

The wildfire danger will be very high. Under the forecast conditions, fires ignite more easily, spread more quickly, and are much more difficult to bring under control. The NO BURN weather conditions continue across the KCBD and FOX34 viewing areas.

Wednesday otherwise will be partly cloudy and dusty. Highs will range from the the low 60s in the far northwest to the upper 70s in the far southeastern KCBD viewing area. There may be areas of low visibility in blowing dust, especially near open fields.

A cold front will follow, dropping Lubbock’s low to near freezing Thursday morning. Thursday’s temperatures will peak in the 50s. About average for the time of year.

This Spring-like weather pattern will continue into next week. We can expect temperatures mostly above average, breezy to windy days, and drought conditions possibly worsening.

