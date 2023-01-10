Incredible sportsmanship shown by Cotton Center Lady Elks

AMHERST, Texas (KCBD) - It was a big District game Friday night as Cotton Center visited Amherst.

In the third quarter, Amherst, who only had five players, has one foul out in a close game.

It gave Cotton Center a huge advantage, but the Lady Elks and their Head Coach Troy Moses didn’t want to take advantage of the advantage.

They decided to play four on four and put a 5th Lady Elk at half court and not take part in any of the action.

That act of kindness surprised Amherst and the officials.

Cotton Center won the game 44-32.

