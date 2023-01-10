Local Listings
Incredible sportsmanship shown by Cotton Center Lady Elks

Instead of capitalizing on an advantage, Cotton Center opted to level the playing field
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, Texas (KCBD) - It was a big District game Friday night as Cotton Center visited Amherst.

In the third quarter, Amherst, who only had five players, has one foul out in a close game.

It gave Cotton Center a huge advantage, but the Lady Elks and their Head Coach Troy Moses didn’t want to take advantage of the advantage.

They decided to play four on four and put a 5th Lady Elk at half court and not take part in any of the action.

That act of kindness surprised Amherst and the officials.

Cotton Center won the game 44-32.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

