Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen, the original owners, the Dean Family, announced today.

After 50 years in operation, the Deans were closing their doors to the public. However, before the amusement park went up for auction, the owners found investors to purchase the business.

The investors have reportedly backed out of the deal.

The Dean Family issued this statement:

“It is with a broken heart that we must announce that Joyland Amusement Park will not be reopening after all. The local group of investors that originally agreed to purchase the business have backed out of the sale. Liquidation of the park will follow.

We would like to sincerely thank the people of Lubbock and the surrounding area for their support and all the great memories we have shared over the past 50 years.”

