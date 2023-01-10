Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student

The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III...
The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III was indicted on charges of improper relationship between educator and student, as well as indecency with a child by contact, and indecency with a child by exposure.(Lynn County Sheriff's Office)
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lynn County grand jury has indicted Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III.

Parmer is charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure.

The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office said Parmer turned himself in at 6 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Parmer’s bond was set at $190,000.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Parmer bonded out of jail Tuesday morning.

Wilson ISD’s Superintendent Juvencio Portillo said he learned of the allegations against the employee on Friday, Dec. 30.

Portillo said the district immediately contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.

Parmer was placed on paid administrative leave at that time.

Parmer is still listed on the district’s website as the athletic director, basketball coach, and math teacher.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired and GM Steve Keim is stepping down, the Arizona...
Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down
Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
Cat rescued after hours on pole
Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L
S Loop 289 crash
Traffic delays expected after crash on S Loop 289

Latest News

Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
Texas State Capitol in Austin.
WATCH LIVE: Texas House of Representatives to be sworn in
Hobbs News-Sun office
Hobbs newspaper carrier shot while delivering papers
Life Together Couples Workshop
100 Black Men of West Texas hosting Life Together Couples Workshop