Lubbock County roads are getting an upgrade in 2023, county commissioners voted to approve 2023 caliche and seal coat plans.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There have been extensive road projects underway to widen major thoroughfares throughout Lubbock, but now the County is focusing on the smaller county roads.

60 miles of county roads, that’s how much work Lubbock County commissioners want out of the 20-23 caliche and seal coat plans. These plans will improve more than 40 county roads.

“Every year we come up with a plan on how to improve those roads. Obviously financially and personnel-wise we can’t do them all at the same time,” Judge Parrish said.

He says bad weather washes away caliche roads causing bumps and unsafe conditions, so every year these roads need maintenance.

“So, then we depend on our crews to go out there and professionally maintain those roads.” Judge Parrish said.

The plan is not just about maintenance but also to provide safety for commerce and residents within the area.

“It really touches all of the life of our community making sure education, economics, and public safety are all involved in making sure that we have good safe roads for Lubbock County.” judge Parrish said.

The caliche road plan comes at a cost of $960,000, and these improvements are already underway.

“This plan involves all four precincts so that we see work being done all over Lubbock County.” Judge Parrish said.

The roads involved in the 2023 caliche plan are CR 3100, 3200, 2700, 2600, 5300, 5400, 5700, 2300, 2200, 6300, 6400, 6000, 2000, 1400, 1500, 1900, 5620.

The roads involved in the 2023 seal coat plan are CR 1300, 2200, 7650, 2330, 7700, 3460, 3440, 7540, 3600, 3300, 6000, 3240, 2900, 1500, 6100, 5200, 1440, and Woodrow Road from FM 1730 Slide to FM 179.

