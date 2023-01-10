New Oceans Behavioral Hospital opening in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new behavioral hospital is coming to Lubbock. The new 32-bed facility focuses on mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and other behavioral concerns in adults. Marybeth Moran, the administrator for Oceans Behavioral Hospital, says the hospital’s goal is to serve the underserved.

“Lubbock came up as one of the most underserved markets,” says Moran

Moran says even with the two hospitals in Lubbock, the care for psychiatric adults can not keep up with the demand.

“For patients that need psychiatric care, it is usually a pretty lengthy process. They have a hard time finding available beds, and sometimes we have to reach through the state of Texas to find a bed for a patient,” said Moran.

Moran says having a 32-bed facility that will offer in-patient and outpatient care is the first step in ensuring the population will get the help that they need.

“Our hospital will serve mainly geriatric psych, our patient population is 50 and older,” said Moran.

With a focus on adults and senior citizens, Moran says it is important that Oceans works closely with local nursing homes and existing hospitals.

“We are working with all of the nursing homes and hospice and other independent and assisted living facilities in Lubbock. The positive response that we have gotten from those agencies has been fantastic,” Moran said.

Moran says one of the most important steps in the process of this facility was hiring staff that is passionate about diminishing the stigma around mental health.

“I really believe in this community and I have been able to find, been able to staff the whole hospital with people who are from the area that really, really have a passion for caring for psychiatric patients,” Moran said.

Moran says the hospital is looking forward to seeing patients and if everything goes as planned it will begin seeing patients on January 31st.

