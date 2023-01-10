Local Listings
Noon Notebook: Carpet Tech Cares partners with Alström Angels

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carpet Tech Cares is partnering with the Alström Angels this month to make a difference in the community.

Alström Angels is a local nonprofit. It was started when executive director and founder Cassie Johnson’s daughter was diagnosed with Alström syndrome.

The nonprofit is currently building an indoor park meant for everyone and trying to raise awareness about the condition.

