Noon Notebook: Carpet Tech Cares partners with Alström Angels

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carpet Tech Cares is partnering with the Alström Angels this month to make a difference in the community.

Alström Angels is a local nonprofit. It was started when executive director and founder Cassie Johnson’s daughter was diagnosed with Alström syndrome.

The nonprofit is currently building an indoor park meant for everyone and trying to raise awareness about the condition.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.