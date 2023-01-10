Noon Notebook: Catholic Charities to host Healthy Families Conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities-Diocese of Lubbock will host a conference for families that will provide them with tools to “team build,” and teach them the art of working together as a family during difficult times. This free conference will take place Saturday, January 21, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Keynote speaker will be Dr. George Comiskey, Associate Director of External Relations and Instructor with the Texas Tech University Center for the Study of Addiction and Recovery, Community Family and Addiction Services. Breakout sessions will include relevant topics that families can immediately implement to deal with economical, relational, and societal stressors.

Meals will be provided, along with giveaways, and community resources that are available to help parents develop skills that ensure the safety and well-being of their families.

Capacity for this conference is limited. Families can register by emailing family@cclubbock.org This event is family friendly, and will provide activities for younger children, along with a quiet place for breaks.

The Healthy Families Conference is a collaborative effort of the National Family Support Network, Family and Youth Success, and the Kinship Navigation programs of Catholic Charities. Catholic Charities, a Lubbock Area United Way partner agency, serves 30 counties, providing youth/family counseling, emergency needs assistance, family engagement activities, and educational assistance for low-income parents wanting to further their education. For a complete list of services, visit www.cclubbock.org.

