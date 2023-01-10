Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Rep. Katie Porter seeking Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024

FILE - Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform...
FILE - Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. Porter of says she will seek the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the longest serving member of the chamber.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California said Tuesday she will seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the oldest member of the chamber.

“Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” Porter said in a video posted on Twitter. “That’s exactly why I’m announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate in 2024.”

Porter, who was first elected to Congress in 2018, said she has “challenged the status quo” in Washington, taking on “big banks,” Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry. She wants to ban members of Congress from stock trading.

“To win these fights, it’s time for new leadership in the U.S. Senate,” she said.

Feinstein, 89, has faced questions about her age and health and whether she will seek another term. She has not announced whether she will seek reelection in 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired and GM Steve Keim is stepping down, the Arizona...
Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
S Loop 289 crash
Traffic delays expected after crash on S Loop 289
Cat rescued after hours on pole
Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L
Kallie Ketchershid at the Ropes Livestock show for the first time since the crash in March.
Kallie Ketchersid back in show ring after recovering from car crash

Latest News

National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo N.Y., following...
NOAA: Ian, drought supercharged US weather extremes in 2022
Ukrainian military medics carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman evacuated from the battlefield...
‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies attack in Ukraine’s Bakhmut
A man is spotted kayaking through flooded streets between submerged vehicles in Santa Barbara,...
RAW: Man kayaks amid submerged cars
Life Together Couples Workshop
100 Black Men of West Texas hosting Life Together Couples Workshop